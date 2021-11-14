Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary: Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister

November 14 is the 132nd birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who held office between August 1947 and May 1964. Born in 1889, he was fondly called Chacha Nehru as he advocated giving love and affection to children for their all-round development. After his death, it was decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas, or Children's Day, in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the Nehru on his birth anniversary. “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi tweeted . (Image: University of Cambridge)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi paid floral tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru at Shantivan in the national capital. (Image: ANI)

In 1954, the United Nations had declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on 20th November every year before 1956 but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in Parliament unanimously declaring Nehru's birth anniversary as the National Children's Day. (Image: ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, remembered India's first PM on his birth anniversary. "Remembering India’s first Prime Minister who greatly valued truth, unity, and peace," he tweeted