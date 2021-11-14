MARKET NEWS

Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary: Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister

Nehru, who was India's prime minister from August 1947 to May 1964, advocated all-round development of children who, he said, were the future of India and society

Moneycontrol News
November 14, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST
Today is the 132nd birth anniversary of India's 1st Pime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru, the first prime minister of India, held office between August 1947 and May 1964. Several top leaders paid tribute to the tall Congress leader on his birthday, which is also celebrated as Children's Day.
November 14 is the 132nd birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who held office between August 1947 and May 1964. Born in 1889, he was fondly called Chacha Nehru as he advocated giving love and affection to children for their all-round development. After his death, it was decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas, or Children's Day, in India.
Modi (Image: University of Cambridge)
Prime Minister  Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the Nehru on his birth anniversary. “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi tweeted.  (Image: University of Cambridge)
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to the nation's first Prime Minister #JawaharlalNehru at Shantivan (Image: ANI)
Congress president Sonia Gandhi paid floral tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru at Shantivan in the national capital. (Image: ANI)
In 1954, the United Nations had declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on 20th November every year before 1956 but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day. (Image: ANI)
In 1954, the United Nations had declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on 20th November every year before 1956 but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in Parliament unanimously declaring Nehru's birth anniversary as the National Children's Day. (Image: ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister on his birth anniversary. "Remembering India’s first Prime Minister who greatly valued truth, unity, and peace," he tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, remembered India's first PM on his birth anniversary. "Remembering India’s first Prime Minister who greatly valued truth, unity, and peace," he tweeted.
Governor Phagu Chauhan and CM Nitish Kumar pay floral tribute to the country's first Prime Minister #JawaharlalNehru on his birth anniversary today. (Image: ANI)
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and CM Nitish Kumar, too, paid floral tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. (Image: ANI)
