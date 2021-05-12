Israel-Palestine conflict: A look at some of the most shocking images of violence and damage

At least 43 people have been killed in Gaza since violence escalated on May 10, according to a Reuters report dated May 12. Six people have been killed in Israel, the report added quoting medical officials as saying.

The violence followed weeks of tension in Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, with clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Image Source: Reuters)

Consequently, Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a state of emergency in Lod, near Tel Aviv as police accused Arab residents of waging "wide-scale riots".

Netanyahu's statement came after an Israeli Arab was killed in Lod the previous night as violence soars between Israel and the Palestinian territories. (Image: AP)

Palestinians look on as they stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes. This was amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City on May 11, 2021. (Image Source: Reuters)

Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes. This was amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza on May 11, 2021. (Image Source: Reuters)

Flames continue to rise after an Israeli airstrike amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence. This was in the southern Gaza Strip on May 10, 2021. (Image Source: Reuters)

A streak of light trails an Israel Iron Dome anti-missile system as it intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 11, 2021. (Image Source: Reuters)

Cars go up in flames after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed nearby, in Ashkelon, southern Israel May 11, 2021. (Image Source: Reuters)