In photos: India grapples with an intense heat wave

India is witnessing an intense heat wave, with temperatures in several cities crossing 40 degrees Celsius. (Image credit: AFP)

So far, the Centre has not released a heat action plan or public health warning but officials maintain that states have been issued advisories to ramp up arrangements for treating extreme heat-related illnesses. (Image credit: Reuters)

“These guidelines included preventive and curative measures required for heat-related illnesses and we expect the states to follow them,” a senior official told Moneycontrol. “However, it’s not possible for us to centrally monitor what each state is doing.”

Doctors say they are more concerned about heat strokes that an expected fourth wave of COVID-19, news agency Reuters reported. (Image credit: AFP)

School-going children are experiencing, diarrhoea, weakness and other symptoms. West Bengal has declared summer vacation early while Odisha has closed schools. (Image credit: AFP file photo)