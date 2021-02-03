MARKET NEWS

India's first Igloo Cafe opens in Kashmir's Gulmarg; here's a sneak peek

The cafe has become major attraction for tourists visiting the valley. This is country’s first café built of snow and Asia’s biggest Igloo Cafe located at the ski resort in Gulmarg.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 08:22 PM IST
Tourists in Kashmir’s Gulmarg ski resort have a new place to chill out - an igloo cafe that serves hot food and drink on tables made of ice and snow. (Image: Reuters)
Tourists in Kashmir's Gulmarg ski resort have a new place to chill out - an igloo cafe that serves hot food and drink on tables made of ice and snow. (Image: Reuters)
Staff at Kolahoi Green Heights hotel took inspiration from Arctic shelters and added a few local touches - an arched door and patterns on the curved walls. (Image: Reuters)
Staff at Kolahoi Green Heights hotel took inspiration from Arctic shelters and added a few local touches - an arched door and patterns on the curved walls. (Image: Reuters)
Tourists look at the ceiling of "Igloo Cafe", a cafe prepared with snow and ice, at Gulmarg, a ski resort and one of the main tourist attractions in Kashmir region. (Image: Reuters)
Tourists look at the ceiling of "Igloo Cafe", a cafe prepared with snow and ice, at Gulmarg, a ski resort and one of the main tourist attractions in Kashmir region. (Image: Reuters)
The café has become major attraction for tourists visiting the valley. This is country’s first café built of snow and Asia’s biggest Igloo Café located at the ski resort in Gulmarg. (Image: Reuters)
The cafe has become major attraction for tourists visiting the valley. This is country's first cafe built of snow and Asia's biggest Igloo Cafe located at the ski resort in Gulmarg. (Image: Reuters)
The igloo, 26 feet around and 15 feet high, holds four tables with enough room for 16 guests. (Image: Reuters)
The igloo, 26 feet around and 15 feet high, holds four tables with enough room for 16 guests. (Image: Reuters)
The long-running conflict in the Himalayan region has hit Kashmir’s once booming leisure industry. But crowds still come to its snow-bound slopes ever winter. (Image: Reuters)
The long-running conflict in the Himalayan region has hit Kashmir's once-booming leisure industry. But crowds still come to its snow-bound slopes every winter. (Image: Reuters)
Tourists were thrilled while visiting the Igloo Café. Tourists drink inside "Igloo Cafe", a cafe prepared with snow and ice, at Gulmarg, a ski resort and one of the main tourist attractions in Kashmir region. (Image: Reuters)
Tourists were thrilled while visiting the Igloo Cafe. Tourists drink inside "Igloo Cafe", a cafe prepared with snow and ice, at Gulmarg, a ski resort and one of the main tourist attractions in Kashmir region. (Image: Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Biggest snow cafe #Gulmarg #igloo cafe #Slideshow #snow cafe #World News
first published: Feb 3, 2021 08:22 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.