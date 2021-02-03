India's first Igloo Cafe opens in Kashmir's Gulmarg; here's a sneak peek

Tourists in Kashmir’s Gulmarg ski resort have a new place to chill out - an igloo cafe that serves hot food and drink on tables made of ice and snow. (Image: Reuters)

Staff at Kolahoi Green Heights hotel took inspiration from Arctic shelters and added a few local touches - an arched door and patterns on the curved walls. (Image: Reuters)

Tourists look at the ceiling of "Igloo Cafe", a cafe prepared with snow and ice, at Gulmarg, a ski resort and one of the main tourist attractions in Kashmir region. (Image: Reuters)

The cafe has become major attraction for tourists visiting the valley. This is country’s first cafe built of snow and Asia’s biggest Igloo Cafe located at the ski resort in Gulmarg. (Image: Reuters)

The igloo, 26 feet around and 15 feet high, holds four tables with enough room for 16 guests. (Image: Reuters)

The long-running conflict in the Himalayan region has hit Kashmir’s once-booming leisure industry. But crowds still come to its snow-bound slopes every winter. (Image: Reuters)