Indian Air Force Day | In photos: A look at made-in-India military aircraft

Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’: This is the first indigenous multi-role combat helicopter manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The helicopter was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on October 3, 2022. (Image credit @rajnathsingh/Twitter)

‘Prachand’ is capable of aerial combat and will empower the IAF in countering slow-moving aircraft, drone and armoured columns during conflicts. (Image credit @HALHQBLR/Twitter)

HAL Tejas: HAL Tejas is a multi-role supersonic fighter. It is roles include air combat, offensive air support, anti-ship and reconnaissance. (Image credit: hal-india.co.in)

Rudra is the weaponised version of HAL’s Dhruv helicopter. It is used for armed reconnaissance and surveillance and fire support, among others. (Image credit: hal-india.co.in)