    Indian Air Force Day | In photos: A look at made-in-India military aircraft

    As India marks Air Force Day today, we take a look at some indigenous helicopters and jets.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 08, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST
    Light Combat Helicopter, ‘Prachand'
    Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’: This is the first indigenous multi-role combat helicopter manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The helicopter was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on October 3, 2022. (Image credit @rajnathsingh/Twitter)
    ‘Prachand’ is capable of aerial combat and will empower the IAF in combating slow-moving aircraft, drone and armoured columns during conflicts. (Image credit @HALHQBLR/Twitter)
    ‘Prachand’ is capable of aerial combat and will empower the IAF in countering slow-moving aircraft, drone and armoured columns during conflicts. (Image credit @HALHQBLR/Twitter)
    HAL Tejas: HAL Tejas is a multi-role supersonic fighter. It is roles include air combat, offensive air support,  anti-ship and reconnaissance. (Image credit: hal-india.co.in)
    Rudra is the weaponised version of HAL’s Dhruv helicopter. It is used for armed reconnaissance and surveillance and fire support, among others.
    Rudra is the weaponised version of HAL’s Dhruv helicopter. It is used for armed reconnaissance and surveillance and fire support, among others. (Image credit: hal-india.co.in)
    This year, India celebrates its 88th Indian Air Force Day on October 8. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the Indian Air Force (IAF) was established in 1932. From safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, IAF personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. On this occasion, let’s honour the dedication and sacrifice of our brave warriors of Air Force, and felicitate them for securing our skies. But it is not just about the warriors but also the choppers and fighter jets used by the Indian Air Force which makes them the fourth strongest air force in the world. Here’s a look at some of the fighter jets and aircrafts which helps air force personnel dominate in combat situation. (Image: AFP)
    Future plans: Media reports in June said the Indian Air Force planned to acquire 96 made-in-India jets. (Image credit: AFP)
