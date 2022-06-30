 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai rain in photos: High tide, roads flooded

Moneycontrol News
Jun 30, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

Mumbai is expected to receive intermittent rain over the next 36 hours.

Pedestrians use a pathway to commute amidst rain in Mumbai on June 29.

Visuals from Kurla in Mumbai. (Image credit: Twitter) Waterlogging in Mumbai's Grant Road area. (Image credit: @weatherman/Twitter) People sit along a promenade during monsoon rain in Mumbai on June 30, 2022. (Image credit: AFP) More rain is likely in the city over the next 36 hours. (Image credit: AFP)
High tide at Marine Drive in Mumbai on June 30. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter) College students walk along a promenade in Mumbai on June 30. (Image credit: AFP) Heavy rain has proven disastrous in Mumbai. On June 28, a building collapsed in the city's Kurla area, killing 19. (Image credit: AFP)
first published: Jun 30, 2022 04:59 pm
