    Mumbai rain in photos: High tide, roads flooded

    Mumbai is expected to receive intermittent rain over the next 36 hours.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 30, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
    Kurla in Mumbai
    Visuals from Kurla in Mumbai. (Image credit: Twitter)
    (
    Waterlogging in Mumbai's Grant Road area. (Image credit: @weatherman/Twitter)
    People sit along a promenade during a monsoon rainfall in Mumbai on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
    People sit along a promenade during monsoon rain in Mumbai on June 30, 2022. (Image credit: AFP)
    People stand along a promenade during a monsoon rainfall in Mumbai on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
    More rain is likely in the city over the next 36 hours. (Image credit: AFP)
    (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    High tide at Marine Drive in Mumbai on June 30. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    College students walk along a promenade during a monsoon rainfall in Mumbai on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
    College students walk along a promenade in Mumbai on June 30. (Image credit: AFP)
    Rescue workers bring out a dead body of a victim from the debris of a collapsed building in Mumbai on June 28, 2022. - At least 14 people were killed after monsoon rains caused a four-storey building to collapse in Indian megacity Mumbai, authorities said. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
    Heavy rain has proven disastrous in Mumbai. On June 28, a building collapsed in the city's Kurla area, killing 19. (Image credit: AFP)
    #monsoon #mumbai #rain #Slideshows
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 04:59 pm
