The decision was taken at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO on July 25, 2021. The government proposed Ramappa Temple as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the year 2019. (PC-PIB)

The government proposed Ramappa temple, a 13th century engineering marvel named after its architect Ramappa, as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the year 2019. (PC-PIB)

Rudreswara (Ramappa) Temple was constructed in 1213 AD during the reign of the Kakatiya Empire by Recharla Rudra, a general of Kakatiya king Ganapati Deva -- The presiding deity here is Ramalingeswara Swamy. (PC-PIB)