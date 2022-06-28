In Pics | PM Modi with Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and other world leaders at G7 summit

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Germany on a two-day visit on Sunday for the G7 Summit, was received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz upon his arrival at Schloss Elmau, the picturesque venue of the summit. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)PM Modi photographed interacting with US President Joe Biden and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Emmanuel Macron, the President of France. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)PM Modi "discussed various bilateral issues between India and Indonesia" when he met Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, at the G7 Summit in Germany. "India greatly cherishes the strong bond with Indonesia," he wrote on Twitter. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)"Reviewed the full range of India-Canada ties during the fruitful meeting with Justin Trudeau," wrote PM Narendra Modi on Twitter as he attended the G7 Summit (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)Prime Minister Modi, photographed with British PM Boris Johnson (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)PM Modi met Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy, at the sidelines of the summit. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)World leaders at the G7 Summit in Germany (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)