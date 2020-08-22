In pics | Madras Day 2020: Journey of the Madras city to Chennai

On its 381st birthday let’s take a look at the journey of the city from Madraspatnam to Chennai. Moneycontrol News Madras (Chennai), as we know it today, started as an English settlement known as Fort St. George. Madras came into being on August 22 1639, when East India Company (EIC) signed land deed in the village of Madraspatnam. On its 381st birthday, let’s take a look at the journey of the city from Madraspatnam to Chennai. (Image: News18 Creative) On August 22, 1639, the EIC signed a deed for land in the village of Madraspuram. Construction of Fort St. George began in the year 1640 and 5 years after that the EIC obtained the permission to expand the property. (Image: News18 Creative) In 1647 Golkanda forced conquered Madras, later it came under the control of the Mughals in 1687. Madras became an important centre for trade between India and Europe. But after being under control by Mughals for 59 years, French forces captured Madras in 1746. (Image: News18 Creative) In 1748 Madras returned to the British. Post-independence, Madras became the capital city of Tamil Nadu and in 1998 the city was renamed as Chennai. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Aug 22, 2020 01:00 pm