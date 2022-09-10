In Pics: King Charles III proclaimed Britain's new sovereign in historic ceremony

Moneycontrol News

King Charles III has been officially announced as Britain's monarch in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism.Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but today's accession ceremony marked a key ceremonial moment for the new monarch.Charles was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son Prince William.The accession ceremony was held at St James's Palace in London and attended by several senior politicians, including UK PM Liz Truss