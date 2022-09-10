 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics: King Charles III proclaimed Britain's new sovereign in historic ceremony

Moneycontrol News
Sep 10, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

King Charles III has been officially announced as Britain's monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III has been officially announced as Britains monarch in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism.

King Charles III has been officially announced as Britain's monarch in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism. Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but today's accession ceremony marked a key ceremonial moment for the new monarch. Charles was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son Prince William.
The accession ceremony was held at St James's Palace in London and attended by several senior politicians, including UK PM Liz Truss
first published: Sep 10, 2022 03:28 pm
