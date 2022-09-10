English
    In Pics: King Charles III proclaimed Britain's new sovereign in historic ceremony

    King Charles III has been officially announced as Britain's monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II

    Moneycontrol News
    September 10, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
    Charles accession ceremony
    King Charles III has been officially announced as Britain's monarch in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism.
    King Charles III
    Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but today's accession ceremony marked a key ceremonial moment for the new monarch.
    King Charles accession ceremony
    Charles was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son Prince William.
    King Charles

    The accession ceremony was held at St James's Palace in London and attended by several senior politicians, including UK PM Liz Truss
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 03:28 pm
