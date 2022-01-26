In pics | India's 73rd Republic Day 2022 Tableau

Today marks the 73rd Republic Day of India. The Republic Day event and parade was held at the Rajpath in New Delhi amid Covid-19 scare and with various precautionary measures in place for protection. This year tableaux of 12 states were selected. Tableaux of Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand was shown at this year’s parade. Additionally, tableaux of nine ministries and departments of the Central government was at this year’s parade. Check all the pictures here.

Meghalaya: Meghalaya's tableau showcased bamboo and cane handicrafts as well as Lakadong turmeric to honour women-led cooperative societies and self-help groups which revived the popularity and demand of these products with their relentless efforts. While the front part of the tableau depicting a woman weaving a bamboo basket and several bamboo and cane products of Meghalaya, the rear portion of the tableau depicted the traditional farming and processing of Lakadong turmeric. The north eastern state is renowned for its cane and bamboo craftswomen. (Image: ANI)

Arunachal Pradesh: The tableau of Arunachal Pradesh depicted 'Anglo-Abor (Adi) Wars'-- resistance of the state's indigenous tribal people, particularly the Adis of Siang region who had bravely fought against the imperial policy of colonial expansion of the British rule in India. In the front portion of the tableau a bust of an Abor (Adi) warrior and two warriors defending the intruders was depicted. The rear portion depicted an Anglo Abor (Adi) War sequence that was fought between 1858 and 1912. (Image: ANI)

Gujarat: A century-old, long-forgotten uprising in Bhil dominated Sabarkantha that was quelled by the British after the horrific massacre of 1,200 tribals was showcased by Gujarat in the Republic Day parade. The tableau of the Gujarat government depicted scenes of the congregation of tribals in Pal-Dadhvaav villages to protest against high taxation (lagaan) and forced labour imposed by the British and the subsequent indiscriminate firing by the British Army. The horrific incident had taken place on March 7, 1922, just three years after the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre, but had gone into oblivion. (Image: ANI)

Chattisgarh: Chhattisgarh's tableau at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday depicted the state's 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' and the various ways in which this scheme addresses multiple global concerns by synergizing traditional knowledge and scientific approach to make use of rural resources. The obverse of the tableau depicted rural women in traditional tribal costumes collecting cow dung and taking them to the collection centers in 'Gauthans' for sale. They were wearing hand made clothes and jewellery and the flower pots decorated around them symbolized the cultivation of vegetables and floriculture in gauthans. The tableau also displayed decoration of diyas made of cow dung and these diyas symbolized the self-dependence and self-confidence of women in rural areas.

Indian Navy: The Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day parade depicted the 1946 naval uprising, which contributed to the country's Independence movement, and its marching contingent was led by a woman officer. The uprising was started by the Royal Indian Navy's sailors of 'Talwar' ship on February 18, 1946, and it then spread to 78 ships. The tableau on Tuesday showed the navy's theme of 'Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive'. The naval contingent comprised 96 men, three platoon commanders and one contingent commander. It was led by Lieutenant Commander Aanchal Sharma, who is an observer officer posted at the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 314. (Image: ANI)

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand showcased connectivity projects and religious sites in its tableau at the Republic Day parade. The front portion of the tableau showed Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib, one of the holiest Sikh shrines. Hemkund Sahib is located at an altitude of around 4,329 metres on the bank of Hemkund lake. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, the gurudwara's pictorial natural settings and trek routes include the one to the Valley of Flowers. The tableau also displayed the Dobra-Chanti Bridge. The 440-metre long suspension bridge is the connecting link between Tehri Garhwal district headquarters and Pratap Nagar. (Image: ANI)

Goa: Dancers from the Kunbi community, the original inhabitants of Goa, and glimpses from the liberation struggle were the highlight of the tableau of the coastal state. The front portion of the tableau showed the majestic Fort Aguada overlooking the Arabian Sea, and is considered as the defining symbol of Goan heritage. The fort was built by the Portuguese in 1612 to defend against possible Dutch invasions. During the Goan liberation struggle, the fort served as a jail where freedom fighters were imprisoned before being deported to Lisbon for longer sentences. The tableau, designed by Sushant Khedekar, also showcases the Martyrs' Memorial at Azad Maidan, Panaji, which is a symbol of selfless sacrifice made by hundreds of freedom fighters for the liberation of Goa. (Image: ANI)

Karnataka: From skillfully made pots, carefully sculpted sandalwood miniatures to hand-woven sarees, Karnataka's rich tradition of handicraft was on grand display. A massive Asiatic elephant sculpted out of Mysuru rosewood with ivory inlay carvings, eye-catching Bidriware, bronze statues and lacquerware toys from Channapatna were the highlight of the tableau which was based on the theme -- 'Karnataka: The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'. The tableau also featured Kamaladevi Chhatopadhyay, the acclaimed freedom fighter from Karnataka, who is also hailed as the 'mother of traditional handicrafts in India'. She is seen offering 'baagina' that includes a sandal box, peacock shaped lamp pots, banana fibre bags from Sandur among others. (Image: ANI)

Haryana: With the theme 'number one in sports', the tableau of Haryana participates in the Republic Day Parade. Out of the 7 medals won by India in Tokyo Olympics 2020, Haryana bagged 4. Similarly, in Paralympics 2020, out of the 19 medals won by the country, the players of Haryana got 6. (Image: ANI)

Punjab: Martyrs and independence movement was the theme of the poll-bound Punjab tableau during the Republic Day parade on Wednesday, which prominently featured Bhagat Singh and Udham Singh, both martyrs of freedom movement from the state. The very front of the tableau depicted the life size replica of the martyr Bhagat Singh raising his hand in protest against the British rule accompanied by his companions Rajguru and Sukhdev. All three were hanged to death together during the British rule. The center part of the tableau depicted the scene of another Punjab based freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai protesting against the Simon commission and getting injured. The tableau also featured the large size portrait of Udham Singh, who had avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by shooting Michael O'Dwyer. While the tableau's rear portion showcased the "Jang-e-Azadi Memorial" of Kartarpur in Punjab. (Image: ANI)

Indian Air Force: The country's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Shivangi Singh was part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday. She is only the second woman fighter jet pilot to be part of the IAF tableau. Last year, Flight Lieutenant Bhawna Kanth became the first female fighter jet pilot to be part of the IAF tableau. Singh, who is from Varanasi, joined the IAF in 2017 and was commissioned in the IAF's second batch of women fighter pilots. She had been flying MiG-21 Bison aircraft before flying the Rafale. She is part of the IAF's Golden Arrows squadron based out of Ambala in Punjab. The IAF tableau was based on the theme -- 'Indian Air Force transforming for the future'. Scaled down models of Rafale fighter jet, indigenously developed light combat helicopter (LCH) and 3D surveillance radar Aslesha MK-1 were part of the float. It also featured a scaled down model of MiG-21 aircraft that played a major role in the 1971 war in which India defeated Pakistan, leading to the creation of Bangladesh, as well as a model of India's first indigenously developed aircraft Gnat. (Image: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh: Tableau of UP showcases achievement through skill development &employment via 'One District One Product', based on new micro, small & medium enterprise policy & industrial development policy of the state govt. Development in Kashi Vishwanath corridor also exhibited. (Image: ANI)

Maharashtra: The Indian giant squirrel found in the Sahyadri mountains, a new spider species named after Mumbai policeman Tukaram Ombale who captured terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 attack, featured in the tableau of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra tableau depicted five bio-diversity symbols of the state that include the state animal 'Shekru' or the Indian giant squirrel, the state bird 'Hariyal', state butterfly 'Blue Mormon', state flower 'Jarul' and the state tree 'Mango'. The front part of the tableau depicted an eight-feet high model of the Blue Mormon butterfly with a wing span of six feet, and a 15-feet model of 'Shekru' on a tree branch was the other highlight of the float that rolled down the Rajpath. The main model of the float was that of the Kaas Plateau, the world natural heritage site in Satara district that is home to 1,500 plant species and 450 wildflower species. The front side of the tableau also had a three foot model of Sarada superba, a large, fan-throated lizard found in the Kaas Plateau. (Image: ANI)