In pics: Heaviest rainfall in 26 years triggers flash floods in Jammu

Associated Press
Aug 11, 2022 / 08:59 PM IST

Jammu city recorded 189.6 mm of rain in 24 hours, the highest downpour in a day in almost 26 years, causing landslides and flash floods, meteorological department officials said on Thursday.

A man looks at the remains of temple damaged in flash floods on the outskirts of Jammu, on Thursday.

A man looks at water overflowing outside his residence during heavy rain in Jammu, on Thursday. A man looks at the remains of a house damaged in flash floods on the outskirts of Jammu on Thursday. A man wades through water overflowing outside his residence during heavy rain in Jammu, on Thursday. A man looks at the remains of temple damaged in flash floods on the outskirts of Jammu, on Thursday.
A woman looks at the remains of a house damaged in flash floods on the outskirts of Jammu, on Thursday.
