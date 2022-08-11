In pics: Heaviest rainfall in 26 years triggers flash floods in Jammu

Associated Press

A man looks at water overflowing outside his residence during heavy rain in Jammu, on Thursday.A man looks at the remains of a house damaged in flash floods on the outskirts of Jammu on Thursday.A man wades through water overflowing outside his residence during heavy rain in Jammu, on Thursday.A man looks at the remains of temple damaged in flash floods on the outskirts of Jammu, on Thursday.A woman looks at the remains of a house damaged in flash floods on the outskirts of Jammu, on Thursday.