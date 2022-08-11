In pics: Heaviest rainfall in 26 years triggers flash floods in Jammu

Jammu city recorded 189.6 mm of rain in 24 hours, the highest downpour in a day in almost 26 years, causing landslides and flash floods, meteorological department officials said on Thursday.
A man looks at water overflowing outside his residence during heavy rain in Jammu, on Thursday.
A man looks at the remains of a house damaged in flash floods on the outskirts of Jammu on Thursday.
A man wades through water overflowing outside his residence during heavy rain in Jammu, on Thursday.
A man looks at the remains of temple damaged in flash floods on the outskirts of Jammu, on Thursday.
A woman looks at the remains of a house damaged in flash floods on the outskirts of Jammu, on Thursday.