In Pics | Five foods to feed a hotter world

Moneycontrol News

Ancient crops are being rediscovered and new drought-tolerant and highly nutritious hybrids are being developed to combat the impacts of the climate crisis. A look at five crops, beyond rice, wheat and corn, that farmers are now growing in hopes of feeding the planet as it warms. (Image: News18 Creative)Amaranth | This ancient drought-resistant crop is experiencing a resurgence. The entire amaranth plant, from leaf to seed, is edible. Across Africa and Asia, it has long been eaten as a vegetable. (Image: News18 Creative)Fonio | A kind of millet that tastes like a slightly nuttier couscous or quinoa. It is considered to be Africa’s oldest cultivated cereal. (Image: News18 Creative)Cowpeas (Lobia) | Used as food for livestock in the US, cowpeas or bleach-eyed peas were originally grown for human consumption in west Africa. (Image: News18 Creative)Taro | A staple in African, Oceanic, and South Asian cultures, taro, similar to yams, is believed to have been one of the earliest cultivated plants. (Image: News18 Creative)Kernza | Unlike many alternative crops which are just plants that were grown generations ago, kernza has been cultivated specifically to withstand climate change. (Image: News18 Creative)