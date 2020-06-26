App
Current Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Despite coronavirus pandemic, 2020 is not the worst year in the history of mankind

Coronavirus, locust swarms, earthquakes, typhoons… Think 2020 is a bad year to be alive? It’s not – not even close. Here are the worst ten years world had witnessed in the past.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
January 1, 2020 marked the beginning of a brand-new decade that the world looked at with optimism. But as the horrible months go by, many are left wondering if the year can be any worse, following a string of wildfires, airplane crashes, social unrest, locust swarms, and various natural disasters – all under the cloud of the novel coronavirus pandemic. And yet this isn’t really the worst year ever. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst years to be alive in the history. (Image: Reuters)
536 AD | Icelandic volcano erupts | Areas affected: Europe, Mesopotamia, China. (Image: News18 Creative)
1316 | Constant rainfall through the summer and autumn of 1314 and then through most of 1315 and 1316 | Areas affected: Europe, especially England. (Image: News18 Creative)
1347 | Peak of bubonic plague | Areas affected: Europe and parts of Asia. (Image: News18 Creative)
1492 | Host of terrible old world diseases like small pox, measles, and influenza | Areas affected: North America, Europe. (Image: News18 Creative)
1520 | Small pox spreads in America from Spanish conquistador Harman Cortes’ troupes | Areas affected: Central & South America. (Image: News18 Creative)
1601 | The Huaynaputina volcano eruption in Peru | Areas affected: Europe, Russia and East Asia. (Image: News18 Creative)
1783 | The Laki volcanic region of Iceland erupts | Areas affected: Northern hemisphere, especially India. (Image: News18 Creative)
1816 | Peak elevation of Mount Tambora | Areas affected: Most of the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
1919 | Spanish flu | Areas affected: America, Europe and Russia. (Image: News18 Creative)
1943 | Bengal Famine, racial violence in USA, 1.2 million Jews were deported from Nazi-occupied lands | Areas affected: Europe, India (Bengal), America. (Image: News18 Creative)
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Slideshow #ten worst years #World News

