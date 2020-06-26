In Pics | Despite coronavirus pandemic, 2020 is not the worst year in the history of mankind

Coronavirus, locust swarms, earthquakes, typhoons… Think 2020 is a bad year to be alive? It’s not – not even close. Here are the worst ten years world had witnessed in the past. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 January 1, 2020 marked the beginning of a brand-new decade that the world looked at with optimism. But many are now wondering if the year can get any worse. And yet this isn’t really the worst year ever. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst years to be alive in history. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 536 AD | Icelandic volcano erupts | Areas affected: Europe, Mesopotamia, China. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/11 1316 | Constant rainfall through the summer and autumn of 1314 and then through most of 1315 and 1316 | Areas affected: Europe, especially England. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/11 1347 | Peak of bubonic plague | Areas affected: Europe and parts of Asia. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/11 1492 | Host of terrible old world diseases like small pox, measles, and influenza | Areas affected: North America, Europe. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/11 1520 | Small pox spreads in America from Spanish conquistador Harman Cortes’ troupes | Areas affected: Central & South America. (Image: News18 Creative) 7/11 1601 | The Huaynaputina volcano eruption in Peru | Areas affected: Europe, Russia and East Asia. (Image: News18 Creative) 8/11 1783 | The Laki volcanic region of Iceland erupts | Areas affected: Northern hemisphere, especially India. (Image: News18 Creative) 9/11 1816 | Peak elevation of Mount Tambora | Areas affected: Most of the world. (Image: News18 Creative) 10/11 1919 | Spanish flu | Areas affected: America, Europe and Russia. (Image: News18 Creative) 11/11 1943 | Bengal Famine, racial violence in USA, 1.2 million Jews were deported from Nazi-occupied lands | Areas affected: Europe, India (Bengal), America. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Jun 26, 2020 04:23 pm