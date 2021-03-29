English
In pics | Celebrating Holi in Jammu in times of COVID-19 pandemic

Holi was celebrated a day early in some parts of the country, including Jammu, on March 28. The government has requested people to celebrate the festival within families to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. India reported more than 62,000 new cases and 312 deaths over the last 24 hours.

Associated Press
March 29, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST
Indians smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu on March 28, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)
People smear coloured powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu on March 28, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Indian children spray water as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India on Sunday. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Children spray water as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India on Sunday. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the arrival of spring. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, also heralds the arrival of spring. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)
A youth playing withn colours during holi festival in Jammu on Sunday. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)
A youth playing with colours during Holi in Jammu on Sunday. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Indians smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Another group of people play with colours as they celebrate Holi in Jammu. (PC-AP Photo/Channi Anand)
TAGS: #Covid-19 pandemic #Festival of Colours #Holi Festival #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Slideshow
first published: Mar 28, 2021 03:38 pm

