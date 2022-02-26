In Pics | Air India flight with 219 Indians evacuated from Ukraine leaves for Mumbai

About 16,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine since the country closed its airspace following the Russian invasion on February 24. Air India is operating special flights to bring back stranded Indian students from Ukraine via Romania and Hungary. The first flight took off from Bucharest in Romania for Mumbai, carrying 219 Indians. (Image: ANI)

Stranded students from Ukraine arrived at Bucharest Airport in Romania. “The Indian embassy in Ukraine and Romania are evacuating us from Ukraine to move us back to India. Since the time we landed here, the Indian embassy in Romania has been taking care of everything,” a student said. (Image: ANI)

EAM Dr S Jaishankar said: “The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indians evacuated from Ukraine has taken off from Romania. We are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring.” (Image: ANI)

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has blocked a special corridor for Indians arriving from Ukraine later today. They will be required to produce either a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR report on arrival. (Image: ANI)

In case a passenger is not able to show any of the documents at the time of arrival, they will have to undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport, where the cost would be borne by the airport. Such passengers will be allowed to leave the airport after testing negative. If they test positive for COVID-19, they will be clinically managed as per the protocols laid down by the Government. (Image: ANI)