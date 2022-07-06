In Pics | A look at what potential does asteroid mining hold

English
    Space mining is yet to become a reality, but the technology that will eventually enable the use of the rich resources of asteroids is increasingly being developed. There is an almost unfathomable amount of resources waiting to be utilized in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

    Space mining is yet to become a reality, but the technology that will eventually enable the use of the rich resources of asteroids is increasingly being developed. There is an almost unfathomable amount of resources waiting to be utilized in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. (Image: News18 Creative)
    One particular X-type asteroid near earth is believed to hold more platinum than ever mined in human history. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at some key elements of modern industry that are due to run out in 100 years. (Image: News18 Creative)
    More than one million asteroids exist in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Davida, Diotima, Alauda, Palma are among the most valuable asteroids in our solar system. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) are packed with precious metals and resources, which could provide us with a near-infinite supply of earth’s fast=depleting key elements required for modern industry. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Despite the colossal potential of asteroids to increase the resources at mankind’s disposal, the risks to earth and all life on it cannot be disregarded. (Image: News18 Creative)
