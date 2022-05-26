 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In photos: What 5 revamped railway stations in Tamil Nadu will look like

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on May 26 launch the projects to redevelop railway stations in Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanyakumari.

Katpadi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on May 26 launch the projects to redevelop five railway stations in Tamil Nadu. This is how the Kanyakumari station will look like. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter) A representation of the Chennai Egmore station. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter) The plan for the Madurai railway station. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter) The Rameswaram railway station. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
The plan for the railway station at Katpadi. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
TAGS: #Railway stations #Slideshows #Tamil Nadu
first published: May 26, 2022 01:42 pm
