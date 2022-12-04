 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

In photos: Voting underway for Delhi civic polls

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 04, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Over 1.45 crore people are voting today to elect representatives for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

(Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family vote for the civic election. (Image credit: @AAP Delhi/Twitter) BJP's Manoj Tiwari encourages Delhi residents to vote. (Image credit: @ManojTiwariMP/Twitter) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tours several wards on election day. “It’s jhaadu (AAP’s symbol) everywhere,” he tweeted. (Image credit: @msisodia/Twitter) A polling booth in Matiala village. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
Congress leader Ajay Maken after casting his vote. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
TAGS: #Delhi #Delhi MCD Polls #MCD polls #Slideshows
first published: Dec 4, 2022 02:38 pm