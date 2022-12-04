In photos: Voting underway for Delhi civic polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family vote for the civic election. (Image credit: @AAP Delhi/Twitter)BJP's Manoj Tiwari encourages Delhi residents to vote. (Image credit: @ManojTiwariMP/Twitter)Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tours several wards on election day. “It’s jhaadu (AAP’s symbol) everywhere,” he tweeted. (Image credit: @msisodia/Twitter)A polling booth in Matiala village. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)Congress leader Ajay Maken after casting his vote. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)