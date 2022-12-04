English
    In photos: Voting underway for Delhi civic polls

    Over 1.45 crore people are voting today to elect representatives for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    December 04, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family vote of the civic election. (Image credit: @AAP Delhi/Twitter)
    @ManojTiwariMP
    BJP's Manoj Tiwari encourages Delhi residents to vote. (Image credit: @ManojTiwariMP/Twitter)
    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he toured several areas on election day. “It’s jhaadu (AAP’s symbol) everywhere,” he tweeted.
    Matiala village
    A polling booth in Matiala village. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    Congress leader Ajay Maken after casting his vote
    Congress leader Ajay Maken after casting his vote. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    first published: Dec 4, 2022 02:38 pm