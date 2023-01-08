In photos: The most and least peaceful countries in the world

1/20

Rank 1 | Iceland | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.107. On a scale of 1 to 5, the lower the score, the more peaceful the country. (Image credit: AFP)Rank 2 | New Zealand| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score:1.269. (Image credit Reuters)Rank 3 | Ireland| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.288. (Image: Unsplash)Rank 4 | Denmark| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.296. (Image credit: Reuters)Rank 5 | Austria| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.3. (Image: Unsplash)Rank 6 | Portugal | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.301. (Image: Unsplash)Rank 7 | Slovenia | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.316. (Image credit: Reuters)Rank 8 | Czech Republic | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.318. (Image: Pixabay)Rank 9 | Singapore| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.326. (Image credit: Lauryn Ishak/Bloomberg/File)Rank 10| Japan| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.336. (Image credit: AFP)Least peaceful countries. Rank 163| Afghanistan| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.554. (Image credit: AFP)Rank 162| Yemen | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.394. (Image credit: Reuters)Rank 161| Syria| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.356. (Image credit: AP)Rank 160| Russia| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.327 (Image credit: AFP)Rank 159| South Sudan | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.184 (Image credit: Reuters)Rank 158| Congo| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.166. (Image credit: Reuters)Rank 157|Iraq| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.157 (Image credit: AFP)Rank 156|Somalia| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.125 (Image credit: AP)Rank 155|Central African Republic| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.021. (Image credit: Reuters)Rank 154|Sudan| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.007 (Image credit: Reuters)