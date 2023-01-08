In photos: The most and least peaceful countries in the world The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) think tank recently released the Global Peace Index 2022. It ranked 163 countries across three chief domains: the level of societal safety and security, the degree of mlitarisation and the extent of ongoing domestic and international Conflict. India ranks 135 on the list. Take a look at the 10 most peaceful and 10 least peaceful nations in 2022.
Rank 1 | Iceland | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.107. On a scale of 1 to 5, the lower the score, the more peaceful the country. (Image credit: AFP)
Rank 2 | New Zealand| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score:1.269. (Image credit Reuters)
Rank 3 | Ireland| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.288. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 4 | Denmark| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.296. (Image credit: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Austria| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.3. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 6 | Portugal | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.301. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 7 | Slovenia | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.316. (Image credit: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Czech Republic | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.318. (Image: Pixabay)
Rank 9 | Singapore| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.326. (Image credit: Lauryn Ishak/Bloomberg/File)
Rank 10| Japan| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.336. (Image credit: AFP)
Least peaceful countries. Rank 163| Afghanistan| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.554. (Image credit: AFP)
Rank 162| Yemen | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.394. (Image credit: Reuters)
Rank 161| Syria| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.356. (Image credit: AP)
Rank 160| Russia| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.327 (Image credit: AFP)
Rank 159| South Sudan | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.184 (Image credit: Reuters)
Rank 158| Congo| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.166. (Image credit: Reuters)
Rank 157|Iraq| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.157 (Image credit: AFP)
Rank 156|Somalia| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.125 (Image credit: AP)
Rank 155|Central African Republic| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.021. (Image credit: Reuters)
Rank 154|Sudan| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.007 (Image credit: Reuters)