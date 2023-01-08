English
    In photos: The most and least peaceful countries in the world

    The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) think tank recently released the Global Peace Index 2022. It ranked 163 countries across three chief domains: the level of societal safety and security, the degree of mlitarisation and the extent of ongoing domestic and international Conflict. India ranks 135 on the list. Take a look at the 10 most peaceful and 10 least peaceful nations in 2022.

    January 08, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
    Rank 1 | Iceland | Happiness Score: 7.5 (Image: AFP)
    Rank 1 | Iceland | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.107. On a scale of 1 to 5, the lower the score, the more peaceful the country. (Image credit: AFP)
    Auckland (Image: Reuters)
    Rank 2 | New Zealand| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score:1.269. (Image credit Reuters)
    (
    Rank 3 | Ireland| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.288. (Image: Unsplash)
    Denmark (Image: Reuters)
    Rank 4 | Denmark| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.296. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Austria and Denmark both hold fourth position with 188 points each. (Image: Austria - Unsplash)
    Rank 5 | Austria| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.3. (Image: Unsplash)
    Praça do Comércio, Lisbon, Portugal. Immigrants to Portugal can apply for citizenship after five years as a legal resident while keeping other citizenship(s). (Image: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)
    Rank 6 | Portugal | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.301. (Image: Unsplash)
    8| Slovenia- Score: 1.355 Having gained its independence from Yugoslavia only as late as 1991, this nation is now the 8th most peaceful in the world. (Image: Reuters)
    Rank 7 | Slovenia | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.316. (Image credit: Reuters)
    4. Prague, Czech Republic | Beauty score: 78.7 percent | The city also known as the “City of Hundred Spires, is the fourth most beautiful cities in the world. The city has more than ten major museums, along with numerous theaters, galleries, cinemas, and other historical exhibits. (Image: Pixabay)
    Rank 8 | Czech Republic | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.318. (Image: Pixabay)
    The Merlion Statue and Jubilee Bridge against the Singapore skyline. (Photographer: Lauryn Ishak/Bloomberg/File)
    Rank 9 | Singapore| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.326. (Image credit: Lauryn Ishak/Bloomberg/File)
    People take selfie in front of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building illuminated with rainbow lights in Shinjuku district of Tokyo on November 1.
    Rank 10| Japan| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 1.336. (Image credit: AFP)
    Tens of thousands of Afghan men, women and children rushed to Kabul's airport a year ago in a desperate bid to flee the advancing Taliban, who seized power on August 15, 2021. (Image: AFP)
    Least peaceful countries. Rank 163| Afghanistan| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.554. (Image credit: AFP)
    Representative image (Reuters)
    Rank 162| Yemen | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.394. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Row upon row of tents, brick homes and other structures with water tanks on top dot the town, making up a series of huge informal camps for displaced people. (Image: AP)
    Rank 161| Syria| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.356. (Image credit: AP)
    Russian authorities warned anti-war sympathisers from gathering for protests.
    Rank 160| Russia| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.327 (Image credit: AFP)
    Rank 3 | South Sudan | The country has ongoing conflict, civil unrest, and widespread violent crime, including robberies, assaults, carjacking, and kidnappings. Sudan, Kenya, Central African Republic and other areas near South Sudan’s borders are particularly dangerous. (Image: Reuters)
    Rank 159| South Sudan | Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.184 (Image credit: Reuters)
    9. Democratic Republic of Congo: A country previously torn by political uncertainity and civil wars, the DRC is also plauged with healthcare crisis. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the country's most recent Ebola outbreak has claimed over 1,396 lives. But violence in the country, according to the think tank, is also interfering with facilitating healthcare in the region (Image: Reuters)
    Rank 158| Congo| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.166. (Image credit: Reuters)
    A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC172926B480
    Rank 157|Iraq| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.157 (Image credit: AFP)
    Somalis who have been displaced settle at a camp on the outskirts of Dollow, Somalia Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2022. Somalia has long known droughts, but the climate shocks are now coming more frequently, leaving less room to recover and prepare for the next. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
    Rank 156|Somalia| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.125 (Image credit: AP)
    7. Central African Republic: Civil strife and fighting between rival armed groups has made CAR the seventh most dangerous country in the world. Only recently, on September 15, 23 people were killed and scores were wounded after a gunfight broke out between two political groups near the Sudanese border (Image: Reuters)
    Rank 155|Central African Republic| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.021. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Sudanese civilians wave their national flags in Khartoum, Sudan, August 17, 2019. (Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)
    Rank 154|Sudan| Overall Global Peace Index (GPI) score: 3.007 (Image credit: Reuters)
