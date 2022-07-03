 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In photos: Sydney heavily flooded, thousands ordered to evacuate

Moneycontrol News
Jul 03, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST

Sydney flood: "This is a life-threatening emergency situation," the government said.

Floods are becoming increasingly common in Australia due to climate change. (Image credit: AFP)

Heavy rain lashed Australia’s largest city Sydney on July 3, prompting the authorities to order thousands to evacuate their homes, news agency AFP reported. (Image credit: AFP) "This is a life-threatening emergency situation," said Stephanie Cook, the emergency services minister of New South Wales. (Image credit: AFP) Sydney's Warragamba Dam overflowed on Sunday morning, before authorities' predictions. (Image credit: AFP) In Camden suburb, where over 1 lakh people, live local shops and a petrol station were submerged in floodwaters. (Image credit: AFP)
Roads across Sydney have been cut off because of torrential rain. (Image credit: AFP)
