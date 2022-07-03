In photos: Sydney heavily flooded, thousands ordered to evacuate

Moneycontrol News

Heavy rain lashed Australia’s largest city Sydney on July 3, prompting the authorities to order thousands to evacuate their homes, news agency AFP reported. (Image credit: AFP)"This is a life-threatening emergency situation," said Stephanie Cook, the emergency services minister of New South Wales. (Image credit: AFP)Sydney's Warragamba Dam overflowed on Sunday morning, before authorities' predictions. (Image credit: AFP)In Camden suburb, where over 1 lakh people, live local shops and a petrol station were submerged in floodwaters. (Image credit: AFP)Roads across Sydney have been cut off because of torrential rain. (Image credit: AFP)