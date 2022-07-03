English
    In photos: Sydney heavily flooded, thousands ordered to evacuate

    Sydney flood: "This is a life-threatening emergency situation," the government said.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 03, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST
    Heavy rain lashed Australia’s largest city Sydney on July 3, prompting the authorities to order thousands to evacuate their homes, news agency AFP reported. (Image credit: AFP)
    "This is a life-threatening emergency situation," said Stephanie Cook, the emergency services minister of New South Wales. (Image credit: AFP)
    Sydney's Warragamba Dam overflowed on Sunday morning, before authorities' predictions. (Image credit: AFP)
    In Camden suburb, where over 1 lakh people, live local shops and a petrol station were submerged in floodwaters. (Image credit: AFP)
    Roads across Sydney have been cut off because of torrential rain. (Image credit: AFP)
    Tags: #climate change #floods #Slideshows #Sydney
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.