English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Time To Book Profits In Ambuja Cements?
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    In photos: Tight security ahead of Queen’s state funeral, world leaders gather in London

    Queen Elizabeth's state funeral is scheduled to be held at the Westminster Abbey in London.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
    Soldiers in ceremonial uniform walk into Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, ahead of the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
    Soldiers in ceremonial uniform walk into Westminster Abbey in London on September 19 ahead of the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Image credit: AFP)
    Police officers stand guard as mourners gather ahead of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's State funeral in London on September 19.
    Police officers stand guard as mourners gather ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. (Image credit: AFP)
    Police officers in London prepare for the funeral service.
    Police officers in London prepare for the funeral service. (Image credit: AFP)
    Military officers at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s funeral.
    Military officers at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s funeral. (Image credit: AFP)
    People wait along the route that the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey.
    People wait along the route that the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey. (Image credit: AFP)
    Dignitaries from around the world will attend the funeral. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden landed in the UK on September 18.
    Dignitaries from around the world will attend the funeral. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden landed in the UK on September 18. (Image credit: AFP)
    Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (L) and his wife Sophie Trudeau
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau. (Image credit: AFP)
    From India, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Queen’s funeral. @rashtrapatibhvn
    From India, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Queen’s funeral. (Image credit: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Britain's Queen Elizabeth #queen elizabeth funeral #Queen Elizabeth II #Slideshows
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 01:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.