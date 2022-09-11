In photos: Harry and Meghan's first joint appearance with William and Kate since moving away from Britain

Moneycontrol News

Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Kate and Meghan, made a joint public appearance at Windsor on September 10 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth. (Image credit: AFP).It was Harry and Meghan's first joint public appearance with William and Kate since leaving Britain in 2020. (Image credit: AFP)The joint appearance of the royals has sparked speculation of a reconciliation. There has been a visible rift in the British Royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex, stepped back as senior royals and moved to Canada in 2020, From there, they relocated the US -- their current home. (Image credit: AFP)Prince William and Catherine, formerly the duke and duchess of Cambridge, have now received the titles of the Prince and Princess of Wales with Charles’ accession to the throne. (Image credit: AFP)Prince Harry and Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex, will see no change in their titles. But their children --Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and -- Lilibet “Lili” Mountbatten-Windsor, who previously did not have royal titles, will now be known as prince as princess. (Image credit: AFP)