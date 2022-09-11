 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

In photos: Harry and Meghan's first joint appearance with William and Kate since moving away from Britain

Moneycontrol News
Sep 11, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

The four royals put up a united display in Windsor after Queen Elizabeth's passing. There have long been reports of a rift between them.

The united appearance of brothers Prince Harry and Prince William, reported to be estranged, have sparked speculation about a reconciliation.

Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Kate and Meghan, made a joint public appearance at Windsor on September 10 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth. (Image credit: AFP). It was Harry and Meghan's first joint public appearance with William and Kate since leaving Britain in 2020. (Image credit: AFP) The joint appearance of the royals has sparked speculation of a reconciliation. There has been a visible rift in the British Royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex, stepped back as senior royals and moved to Canada in 2020, From there, they relocated the US -- their current home. (Image credit: AFP) Prince William and Catherine, formerly the duke and duchess of Cambridge, have now received the titles of the Prince and Princess of Wales with Charles’ accession to the throne. (Image credit: AFP)
Prince Harry and Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex, will see no change in their titles. But their children --Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and -- Lilibet “Lili” Mountbatten-Windsor, who previously did not have royal titles, will now be known as prince as princess. (Image credit: AFP)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Meghan duchess of Sussex #prince harry #Prince William #Queen Elizabeth II #Slideshows
first published: Sep 11, 2022 11:03 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.