In photos: PM Narendra Modi launches 5G in India

India 5G rollout: PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the service at the India Mobile Congress 2022 in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 5G at the India Mobile Congress 2022 in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. (Image credit: Prasar Bharti)
At the event, the prime minister reviewed how 5G technology could be used for Smart Farming. (Image credit: Prasar Bharti)
The prime minister was also seen driving a car virtually. The vehicle was an Ericsson booth in Sweden. (Image credit: PIB)
At the Mobile Congress, Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Aditya Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla were among the key speakers. (Image credit: DoT_India/Twitter)
Mukesh Ambani said at the event that Jio will deliver 5G service in every town by December 2023. (Image credit: PIB)
Kumar Mangalam Birla said Vodafone Idea networks were being constantly upgraded to ensure smooth transition to 5G. (Image credit: PIB)