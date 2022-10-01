 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In photos: PM Narendra Modi launches 5G in India

Oct 01, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

India 5G rollout: PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the service at the India Mobile Congress 2022 in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

(Image credit: DoT_India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 5G at the India Mobile Congress 2022 in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. (Image credit: Prasar Bharti) At the event, the prime minister reviewed how 5G technology could be used for Smart Farming. (Image credit: Prasar Bharti) The prime minister was also seen driving a car virtually. The vehicle was an Ericsson booth in Sweden. (Image credit: PIB) At the Mobile Congress, Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Aditya Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla were among the key speakers. (Image credit: DoT_India/Twitter)
Mukesh Ambani said at the event that Jio will deliver 5G service in every town by December 2023. (Image credit: PIB) Kumar Mangalam Birla said Vodafone Idea networks were being constantly upgraded to ensure smooth transition to 5G. (Image credit: PIB)
