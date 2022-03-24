In photos: India launches yoga project for Argentinian police

India and Argentina have collaborated to start a yoga project for the Argentinian Police. (Image credit: Twitter/@Indembarg)

The Yoga Capacitation Project was inaugurated on March 24 by Dinesh Bhatia, India’s ambassador to Argentina, and Argentinian police chief Juan C Hernandez. (Image credit: Twitter/@Indembarg)

The Indian Embassy in Argentina and the University Institute of the Argentine Federal Police (IUPFA) will jointly conduct a workshop on Yoga. The workshop aims to promote Yoga as a tool for physical, mental and emotional well-being. (Image credit: Twitter/@Indembarg)