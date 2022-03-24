English
    In photos: India launches yoga project for Argentinian police

    The Yoga Capacitation Project was inaugurated on March 24 by Dinesh Bhatia, India’s ambassador to Argentina, and Argentinian police chief Juan C Hernandez.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    India and Argentina have collaborated to start a yoga project for the Argentinian Police. (Image credit: Twitter/@Indembarg)
    The Yoga Capacitation Project was inaugurated on March 24 by Dinesh Bhatia, India’s ambassador to Argentina, and Argentinian police chief Juan C Hernandez. (Image credit: Twitter/@Indembarg)
    The Indian Embassy in Argentina and the University Institute of the Argentine Federal Police (IUPFA) will jointly conduct a workshop on Yoga. The workshop aims to promote Yoga as a tool to for physical, mental and emotional well-being.
    The Indian Embassy in Argentina and the University Institute of the Argentine Federal Police (IUPFA) will jointly conduct a workshop on Yoga. The workshop aims to promote Yoga as a tool for physical, mental and emotional well-being. (Image credit: Twitter/@Indembarg)
    Yoga can be of immense benefit to the armed and paramilitary forces. Yoga is highly effective in enduring tolerance and proves to be immune-modulatory and also helps in augmenting stress hormones and neurotransmitters.
    "Yoga can be of immense benefit to the armed and paramilitary forces. Yoga is highly effective in enduring tolerance and proves to be immune-modulatory and also helps in augmenting stress hormones and neurotransmitters," India's Ministry of Ayush said. (Image credit: Twitter/@Indembarg)
