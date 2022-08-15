 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In photos | Independence Day 2022: The best moments of India@75 celebrations

Moneycontrol News
Aug 15, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

India at 75: See how Independence Day was celebrated across the country.

Independence Day 2022: India marks 75 years of freedom today. (Image credit: AFP)

India is celebrating 75 years of Independence today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort and addressed the nation. (Image credit: @BJP4India/Twitter) In his Independence Day address, the prime minister listed five pledges people must make -- to make India a developed country in 25 years, to remove traces of colonial mindset, to take pride in their roots, to be united and have a sense of duty. (Image credit: @BJP4India/Twitter). The vibrant view from Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations. (@DrSJaishankar/Twitter) Union ministers at the the Red Fort celebration. (Image credit: @dpradhanbjp/Twitter)

The Indian Navy celebrated Independence Day across continents. (Image credit:
@indiannavy). Siachen warriors celebrated Independence Day on the world's highest battlefield. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @adgpi) Independence Day celebrations at a school in Mumbai. (Image credit: AFP) The Chatrapati Shivaji Railway terminus seen lit up with national flag colours on the eve of Independence Day. (Image credit: AFP)
The Safdarjung Tomb in Delhi. (Image credit: AFP) Stone temples and a monument at the Hampi UNESCO World Heritage glowed ahead of Independence Day. (Image credit: AFP)
TAGS: #Independence Day #Independence Day 2022 #India@75
first published: Aug 15, 2022 10:33 am
