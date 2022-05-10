In photos: Gold coach being readied for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee

AFP

Britain will mark Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee – 70 years on the throne – in June. A Gold State coach is being readied for the event. (Image credit: AFP)The Gold State Coach will lead the queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant. (Image credit: AFP)The Gold State Coach has been overhauled four times, the Royal Family said. (Image credit: AFP)The windows of the coach will showcase original film footage from the queen's coronation day. (Image credit: AFP)