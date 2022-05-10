 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

In photos: Gold coach being readied for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee

AFP
May 10, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

Britain will mark Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee -- 70 years on the throne -- in June.

Britain will mark Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee – 70 years on the throne – in June. A Gold State coach is being readied for the event.

Britain will mark Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee – 70 years on the throne – in June. A Gold State coach is being readied for the event. (Image credit: AFP) The Gold State Coach will lead the queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant. (Image credit: AFP) The Gold State Coach has been overhauled four times, the Royal Family said. (Image credit: AFP) The windows of the coach will showcase original film footage from the queen's coronation day. (Image credit: AFP)
AFP
TAGS: #British Royals #Queen Elizabeth #Slideshows
first published: May 10, 2022 03:57 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.