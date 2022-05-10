English
    In photos: Gold coach being readied for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee

    Britain will mark Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee -- 70 years on the throne -- in June.

    AFP
    May 10, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST
    Britain will mark Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee – 70 years on the throne – in June. A Gold State coach is being readied for the event.
    Britain will mark Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee – 70 years on the throne – in June. A Gold State coach is being readied for the event. (Image credit: AFP)
    Gold State Coach to lead the Platinum Jubilee Pageant
    The Gold State Coach will lead the queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant. (Image credit: AFP)
    The Gold State Coach will be 260 years old this November. It has been significantly overhauled four times,
    The Gold State Coach has been overhauled four times, the Royal Family said. (Image credit: AFP)
    showcasing in the coach windows, original film footage recorded on Coronation Day, evoking the image of The young Queen on that day.
    The windows of the coach will showcase original film footage from the queen's coronation day. (Image credit: AFP)
    AFP
    first published: May 10, 2022 03:57 pm
