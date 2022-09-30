In photos: First look of coins featuring King Charles

King Charles’ portrait has been created by renowned British sculptor Martin Jennings on a special £5 Crown. (Image credit: AFP/Royal Mint)The portrait keeps with numismatic and royal traditions of left-facing pictures. (Image credit: AFP/Royal Mint)The process of designing King Charles’ portrait on a coin involved Jennings studying as many photographs of The King as he could, the Royal Mint said. (Image credit: AFP/Royal Mint)"To present just one side of somebody’s head, you have to understand how the head works in the round, so you examine all of these old photographs then settle on just one or two that give you the optimal impression of the side of the head that you are modelling," Jennings said. (Image credit: AFP/Royal Mint).Jennings said he was delighted to be part of the team that worked so minutely to design the coins. (Image credit: royalmint.com)