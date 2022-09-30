English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    In photos: First look of coins featuring King Charles

    Coins featuring the portrait of King Charles, the United Kingdom’s new monarch, were unveiled by the Royal Mint on September 29.

    Edited by : Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST
    i
    King Charles’ portrait has been created by renowned British sculptor Martin Jennings on a special £5 Crown. (Image credit: AFP/Royal Mint)
    king charles coins
    The portrait keeps with numismatic and royal traditions of left-facing pictures. (Image credit: AFP/Royal Mint)
    king charles
    The process of designing King Charles’ portrait on a coin involved Jennings studying as many photographs of The King as he could, the Royal Mint said. (Image credit: AFP/Royal Mint)
    (Image credit: AFP)
    "To present just one side of somebody’s head, you have to understand how the head works in the round, so you examine all of these old photographs then settle on just one or two that give you the optimal impression of the side of the head that you are modelling," Jennings said. (Image credit: AFP/Royal Mint).
    (Image credit: royalmint.com)
    Jennings said he was delighted to be part of the team that worked so minutely to design the coins. (Image credit: royalmint.com)
    Tags: #coins #King Charles #Slideshows #United Kingdom
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 08:46 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.