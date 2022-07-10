English
    In photos: Eid al-Adha celebrations around the world

    Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is celebrated with communal prayers, large social gatherings and, for many, slaughtering of livestock.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 10, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
    Muslim devotees offer their Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of New Delhi on July 10, 2022, the feast of the sacrifice marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.
    Muslim devotees offer their Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi on July 10. (Image credit AFP)
    People during Eid prayers in Java in Indonesia.
    People during Eid prayers in Java in Indonesia. (Image credit: AFP)
    Visuals from Jakarta.
    Visuals from Jakarta. (Image credit: AFP)
    Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, July 10, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave
    Devotees during prayers in Ahmedabad. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Members of the Ahmadia Muslim Community of Mexico attend Eid al-Adha morning prayers, which is celebrated around the world, in Mexico City, Mexico July 9, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
    Members of the Ahmadia Muslim Community during prayers in Mexico. (Image credit: Reuters)
    People gather in front of the Muslim Community Center during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., July 9, 2022. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud - RC2H8V9MJJ58
    Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kentucky in the United States. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Tags: #Eid al-Adha #festivals #Slideshows
    first published: Jul 10, 2022 11:39 am
