In photos: Eid al-Adha celebrations around the world

Muslim devotees offer their Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi on July 10. (Image credit AFP)

People during Eid prayers in Java in Indonesia. (Image credit: AFP)

Visuals from Jakarta. (Image credit: AFP)

Devotees during prayers in Ahmedabad. (Image credit: Reuters)

Members of the Ahmadia Muslim Community during prayers in Mexico. (Image credit: Reuters)