In photos: Drug lord El Chapo's son arrested in Mexico

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5

An operation to arrest Mexican drug lord El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzman on Friday led to dramatic shootouts, killing 29 people in the city of Culiacan. (Image credit: AFP)Blackhawk helicopter gunships were mobilised by the military to attack 25 vehicles of the Sinaloa drug cartel, news agency AP reported. The cartel shot down two military aircraft and then sent gang members to attack the Culiacan airport in a bid to stop Guzman from being flown out of the city. But the forces managed to put him on a military plane. (Image credit: Reuters)Ovidio Guzman is accused of running his father's operations since his extradition to the US in 2017. The country had announced a reward of $5 million for information leading to the 32-year-old's arrest. (File photo: AFP)Among those killed in the operation to nab Guzman were 10 soldiers and 19 suspected cartel members. Thirty-five more soldiers were hospitalised with gunshot wounds. (Image credit: Reuters)Mexican authorities said they will not rush Guzman's extradition to the US and will follow the proper legal process. (Image credit: AFP)