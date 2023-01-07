English
    In photos: Drug lord El Chapo's son arrested in Mexico

    Ovidio Guzman is accused of running his father's operations since his extradition to the US in 2017. The country had announced a reward of $5 million for information leading to the 32-year-old's arrest.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 07, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
    A
    1/5
    An operation to arrest Mexican drug lord El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzman on Friday led to dramatic shootouts, killing 29 people in the city of Culiacan. (Image credit: AFP)
    Blackhawk helicopter gunships were mobilised by the military to attack 25 vehicles of the Sinaloa drug cartel, news agency AP reported. The cartel shot at the aircraft and then sent its gunman to attack planes at the airport. Videos on social media showed airport workers and passengers hiding behind counters. No was injured at the airport.
    2/5
    Blackhawk helicopter gunships were mobilised by the military to attack 25 vehicles of the Sinaloa drug cartel, news agency AP reported. The cartel shot down two military aircraft and then sent gang members to attack the Culiacan airport in a bid to stop Guzman from being flown out of the city. But the forces managed to put him on a military plane. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Ovidio Guzman, nicknamed "El Raton" (The Mouse), had allegedly helped to run his father's operations since El Chapo was extradited to the United States in 2017.
    3/5
    Ovidio Guzman is accused of running his father's operations since his extradition to the US in 2017. The country had announced a reward of $5 million for information leading to the 32-year-old's arrest. (File photo: AFP)
    Ten soldiers and 19 criminal suspects were killed in the operation to arrest Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Mexican government said Friday.
    4/5
    Among those killed in the operation to nab Guzman were 10 soldiers and 19 suspected cartel members. Thirty-five more soldiers were hospitalised with gunshot wounds. (Image credit: Reuters)
    M
    5/5
    Mexican authorities said they will not rush Guzman's extradition to the US and will follow the proper legal process. (Image credit: AFP)
    Tags: #El Chapo #Mexico #Ovidio Guzman
    first published: Jan 7, 2023 09:29 am