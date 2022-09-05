In photos: Cyrus Mistry and other business leaders we lost this year

Cyrus Mistry, 54-year-old former Tata Sons chairman, was killed in a car crash on September 4. Politicians mourned the "big loss to the business community".

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as India's Warren Buffett, died due to kidney ailments on August 14. He left behind an empire worth $5 billion. (Image credit: Reuters)

Anshu Jain, renowned British executive of Indian origin, died on August 12. He had been battling cancer. He was the president of Cantor Fitzgerald LP. Before that, he served as the co-CEO of Deutsche Bank.

Cyrus Mistry's father Pallonji Mistry died on June 28 at the age of 93. An Indian-Irish tycoon, he was the chairperson of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and a major shareholder in Tata Group.