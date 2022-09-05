English
    In photos: Cyrus Mistry and other business leaders we lost this year

    Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, died on September 4. Less than a month before that, India had lost ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 05, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
    Cyrus Mistry (GettyImages)
    Cyrus Mistry, 54-year-old former Tata Sons chairman, was killed in a car crash on September 4. Politicians mourned the "big loss to the business community".
    Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as India's Warren Buffett, died due to kidney ailments on August 14. He left behind an empire worth $5 billion. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Anshu Jain, renowned British executive of Indian origin, died on August 12. He had been battling cancer. He was the president of Cantor Fitzgerald LP. Before that, he served as the CEO of Deutsche Bank.
    Anshu Jain, renowned British executive of Indian origin, died on August 12. He had been battling cancer. He was the president of Cantor Fitzgerald LP. Before that, he served as the co-CEO of Deutsche Bank.
    Cyrus Mistry's father Pallonji Mistry died on June 28 at the age of 93. An Indian-Irish tycoon, he was the chairperson of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and a major shareholder in Tata Group.
    Rahul Bajaj
    Rahul Bajaj, the legendary chairperson of Bajaj Group, passed away on February 12 in Pune at the age of 83. Regarded as one of India’s most eminent industrialists, he was also a Rajya Sabha member from 2006 to 2010. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 01:43 pm
