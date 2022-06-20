 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In photos: Assam, Tripura battle flood fury

Moneycontrol News
Jun 20, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST

Experts say climate change is making floods more frequent and furious.

Soldiers evacuate people in a village in Assam’s Hojai district on June 18. (Image credit: Reuters)

Residents of Nagaon in Assam stand on a road damaged by the flood waters. (Image credit: Reuters) A girl carries and her brother wade through a flooded road after outside Tripura's capital Agartala on June 18. (Image credit: Reuters) A man carries his bicycle as he wades through flood waters in Assam's Nalbari district on June 19. (Image credit: Reuters) Heavily flooded streets in Assam's Kamrup district. (Image credit: AFP)
Solmara area of Nalbari district on June 19. (Image credit: AFP) Rescue efforts underway in Kamrup.  (Image credit: AFP) A woman looks out from the front door of her flooded home in Kamrup. (Image credit: AFP)
#Assam #flood
first published: Jun 20, 2022 04:22 pm
