    In photos: Assam, Tripura battle flood fury

    Experts say climate change is making floods more frequent and furious.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST
    Flood-affected people stand on a road damaged by the flood waters after heavy rains in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
    Residents of Nagaon in Assam stand on a road damaged by the flood waters. (Image credit: Reuters)
    A girl carries her brother as she wades through a flooded road after heavy rains, on the outskirts of Agartala, India, June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
    A girl carries and her brother wade through a flooded road after outside Tripura's capital Agartala on June 18. (Image credit: Reuters)
    A man carries his bicycle as he wades through flood waters in Solmara of Nalbari district, in India's Assam state on June 19, 2022.
    A man carries his bicycle as he wades through flood waters in Assam's Nalbari district on June 19. (Image credit: Reuters)
    A man wades through flood waters in Rangia of Kamrup district, in India's Assam state on June 19, 2022.
    Heavily flooded streets in Assam's Kamrup district. (Image credit: AFP)
    People wade through flood waters in Solmara of Nalbari district, in India's Assam state on June 19, 2022.
    Solmara area of Nalbari district on June 19. (Image credit: AFP)
    Rescue efforts underway in Kamrup.  (Image credit: AFP)
    A woman looks out from the front door of her flooded home following heavy rainfalls in Kampur, in India's Assam state on June 17, 2022.
    A woman looks out from the front door of her flooded home in Kamrup. (Image credit: AFP)
    Tags: #Assam #flood #Slideshows
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 04:22 pm
