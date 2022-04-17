In photos: Amid Russia-Ukraine war, 82-year-old survives with her chickens

Reuters

82-year-old Zinaida Makishaiva’s quite rural life in Borodyanka, Ukraine, was shaken by Russian attacks. As her home was destroyed, food became scarce. But there was some solace -- the eggs laid by her chickens. (Image credit: Reuters)"The doors were blown out," Makishaiva told news agency Reuters about the attack that destroyed her home. " I didn't have anything to eat except for potatoes, just that. There is no water, no gas, nothing." (Image credit: Reuters)The woman recounted the cruelty of Russian soldiers. One day, they barged into her house and commanded her to stay in the cellar. “I told them: 'Kill me, but I won't go'," she said. (Image credit: Reuters)Zinaida Makishaiva has to walk for hours past destroyed buildings to collect food available at her town's community centre or church. (Image credit: Reuters)The 82-year-old has survived World War Two and the fall of the Soviet Union and is now a witness to the Russia-Ukraine war. “I pray that this has passed and the fighting won't come back again,” she said. (Image credit: Reuters)