In photos: Amid Russia-Ukraine war, 82-year-old survives with her chickens

Reuters
Apr 17, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Zinaida Makishaiva has survived World War Two and the fall of the Soviet Union and is now a witness to the Russia-Ukraine war. “I pray that this has passed and the fighting won't come back again,” she said.

Russia-Ukraine war: Witness the story of 82-year-old Zinaida Makishaiva.

82-year-old Zinaida Makishaiva’s quite rural life in Borodyanka, Ukraine, was shaken by Russian attacks. As her home was destroyed,  food became scarce. But there was some solace -- the eggs laid by her chickens. (Image credit: Reuters) "The doors were blown out," Makishaiva told news agency Reuters about the attack that destroyed her home. " I didn't have anything to eat except for potatoes, just that. There is no water, no gas, nothing." (Image credit: Reuters) The woman recounted the cruelty of Russian soldiers. One day, they barged into her house and commanded her to stay in the cellar. “I told them: 'Kill me, but I won't go'," she said. (Image credit: Reuters) Zinaida Makishaiva has to walk for hours past destroyed buildings to collect food available at her town's community centre or church. (Image credit: Reuters)
The 82-year-old has survived World War Two and the fall of the Soviet Union and is now a witness to the Russia-Ukraine war. “I pray that this has passed and the fighting won't come back again,” she said. (Image credit: Reuters)
