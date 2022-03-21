English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    In photos: 29 antiques returned to India by Australia

    The pieces belong to six broad categories: Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
    Australia has returned 29 artefacts to India ahead of a meeting between Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison today. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @PIB)
    Australia has returned 29 artefacts to India ahead of a meeting between Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison today. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @PIB)
    The pieces belong to six broad categories: Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @PIB)
    The pieces belong to six broad categories: Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @PIB)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the antiques after they arrived in India. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @PIB)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the antiques after they arrived in India. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @PIB).
    The pieces represent Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @PIB)
    The pieces represent Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @PIB)
    The collection comprises sandstone, brass, paper, marble and brass pieces. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @PIB)
    The collection comprises sandstone, brass, paper, marble and brass pieces. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @PIB)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #antiques #Australia #India #Slideshows
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 11:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.