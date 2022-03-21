In photos: 29 antiques returned to India by Australia

Australia has returned 29 artefacts to India ahead of a meeting between Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison today. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @PIB)

The pieces belong to six broad categories: Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the antiques after they arrived in India. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @PIB).

The pieces represent Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @PIB)