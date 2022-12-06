In photos | 10 defining events of 2022

READ MORE

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 incited a war that continues to this day. Fighting between the two sides has led to at least 41,000 deaths, caused extensive damage to Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and disrupted global relations and economy. (Image credit: AFP)Sri Lanka witnessed intense protests from March to July against food and fuel shortages, resulting from the government's inability to pay for imports because of severe foreign currency crunch. As public anger against the crisis reached its peak, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country. Ranil Wickremesinghe was chosen to replace him. (Image credit: Reuters)On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were killed by a shooter in an elementary school in Texas' Uvalde, marking the US' worst school shooting in almost a decade. (Image credit: Reuters)The US Supreme Court dealt a blow to women’s rights in June by overturning Roe v. Wade. Abortion became illegal in several states. Massive protests erupted in the US and around the world. (Image credit: AFP)In Iran, public anger erupted in after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a woman arrested by Iran’s morality police for wearing the hijab in an “inappropriate way”. The protests gained worldwide support and shone light on the repressive Iranian regime. The country recently announced the abolition of the morality police. (Image credit: AFP)Britain longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, died on September 8. Her state funeral took place on September 19, and was attended by dignitaries from around the world. Her eldest son Charles acceded to the throne. (Image credit: AFP)Tennis legend Roger Federer played his last mast alongside rival Rafael Nadal on September 24. Photos of the two sporting icons crying on the occasion were among the top moments of 2022. (Image credit: AFP)This year in Indonesia, one of the worst disasters in football history occurred. As many as 131 people, including several children, were killed in a stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java on October 1. (Image credit: AFP).Another tragedy happened on October 30, when a suspension bridge over the Machhu river in Gujarat collapsed, killing 141 people. The incident raised many questions about infrastructure and governance in India. (Image credit: AFP)In China, rare protests erupted in November against the government’s harsh zero-Covid measures. The unrest was fueled by deaths in a fire in Urumqi city, where residents said rescue efforts were obstructed because of COVIID-19 lockdowns. (Image credit: AP)