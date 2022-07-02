In photos: 10 best cities in the world to live

Austria's capital Vienna has been named the world's most liveable city in the Global Liveability Index 2022, published in June by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis division of the Economist media group. Stability and good infrastructure were reported as the city's biggest draws. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Danish capital Copenhagen ranks second on the index (Photo: Caeca Copenhagen).

Zurich in Switzerland is the third most liveable city, according to the Global Liveability Index -- which rewarded points to cities for healthcare, infrastructure, stability, culture and education.

Calgary in Canada's Alberta stands fourth. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Vancouver, another Canadian city, occupies the fifth spot.

Geneva, Switzerland's second-most populous city, stood sixth. (Image credit: Reuters)

Frankfurt is Germany is the world's seventh most liveable city, according to the Global Liveability Index. (Image credit: AP)

Toronto is the third Canadian city among the top 10 on the index. It occupies the eight spot.

Dutch capital Amsterdam, known for its canals, ranks ninth. (Image credit: Reuters)