English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    In photos: 10 best cities in the world to live

    Global Liveability Index 2022: Check which cities have the best healthcare, infrastructure, culture and education.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 02, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST
    Austria and Denmark both hold fourth position with 188 points each. (Image: Austria - Unsplash)
    Austria's capital Vienna has been named the world's most liveable city in the Global Liveability Index 2022, published in June by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis division of the Economist media group. Stability and good infrastructure were reported as the city's biggest draws. (Image credit: Unsplash)
    A view of Copenhagen from the tower of Christiansborg Palace (Photo: Caeca Copenhagen)
    Danish capital Copenhagen ranks second on the index (Photo: Caeca Copenhagen).
    Rank 5 | Zurich | The Swiss city of Zurich is the top performing residence-by-investment city in terms of healthcare and stability, according to Henley & Partners. Switzerland offers its residents an excellent quality of life and ranks among the top countries in which to live. It is home to many international organizations and is noted for its multi-cultural and plurilingual society and its politically and economically stable environment.
    Zurich in Switzerland is the third most liveable city, according to the Global Liveability Index -- which rewarded points to cities for healthcare, infrastructure, stability, culture and education.
    Calgary, Canada | The city in the Canadian province of Alberta, moved one place up from fifth to fourth from last years EUI rankings. Over the years, it has emerged as the culinary and cultural hotspot of the country. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
    Calgary in Canada's Alberta stands fourth. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
    Vancouver, Canada | The coastal seaport city in western Canada is the second of the three Canadian cities to make it to the list, achieving a score of 97.3 percent. Vancouver is also called “Hollywood of the North.” (Image: Alex Costin)
    Vancouver, another Canadian city, occupies the fifth spot.
    3 | Geneva, the second-most populous city in Switzerland, is ranked third this year in the list of world’s most expensive city to live for overseas workers. Geneva maintained its last year’s position. (Image: Reuters)
    Geneva, Switzerland's second-most populous city, stood sixth. (Image credit: Reuters)
    AP
    Frankfurt is Germany is the world's seventh most liveable city, according to the Global Liveability Index. (Image credit: AP)
    Rank 10 | Toronto | The city ranked tenth among the top 10 cities in the index. Canada is frequently voted one of the best countries in the world to live in. It is well known for its high standard of living, clean environment, low crime rate, and outstanding infrastructure.
    Toronto is the third Canadian city among the top 10 on the index. It occupies the eight spot.
    Rank 4 | Netherlands: Score - 61.44 (Image: Reuters)
    Dutch capital Amsterdam, known for its canals, ranks ninth. (Image credit: Reuters)
    m
    Melbourne in Australia (right) and Japan's Osaka (left) city share the 10th rank.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Global Liveability Index 2022 #Slideshows #Vienna
    first published: Jul 2, 2022 03:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.