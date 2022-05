Moneycontrol News

The Dawoodi Bohra community celebrates the festival of Eid today. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)Children dressed in their festive best embrace each other. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)A photo from an Eid celebration in Pune. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)The community is rejoicing being able to have an Eid gathering after a two-year pause due to Covid-19. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)