English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    In photos: Dawoodi Bohra community celebrates Eid

    Eid-ul-Fitr: People are rejoicing being able to have an Eid gathering after a two-year pause due to Covid-19.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 02, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST
    a
    The Dawoodi Bohra community celebrates the festival of Eid today. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    x
    Children dressed in their festive best embrace each other. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    x
    A photo from an Eid celebration in Pune. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    It's a wonderful feeling as all the community members are coming together at one place to celebrate Eid today after a break of two years due to Covid19
    The community is rejoicing being able to have an Eid gathering after a two-year pause due to Covid-19. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Eid #festivals #Slideshows
    first published: May 2, 2022 02:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.