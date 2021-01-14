Donald Trump impeached | Here are other US presidents who met the same fate

Donald Trump became the first American head of state to be impeached twice. The House of Representatives voted 232-197 on the proposal to oust him. While this was Trump's second impeachment, he was not the first to face such an action. (Image: AP)

Democrat Andrew Johnson, the 17th American President, was the first in the country's history to be impeached. Johnson, on March 2, 1868, was charged by Republican-controlled House of Representatives for "high crimes and misdemeanours". The motion was moved after he had removed Secretary of War Edwin M Stanton. The Republicans accused him of violating Tenure of Office Act, as the Senate's permission was not sought for Stanton's removal. The House voted to impeach him, and the trial in Senate began three days later. Johnson was eventually acquitted as the motion to impeach him fell short by one vote to achieve two-third majority. (Image: Reuters)

Bill Clinton, a former-two time US President, was impeached by the House in his second term. He was charged with “high crimes and misdemeanours” for allegedly lying under oath and obstructing justice. The motion was based on two major rows in which Clinton was involved. The sexual harassment charge levelled on him by civil servant Paula Jones in 1994. And Clinton's infamous denial of affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky in his testimony. The House voted to impeach him on October 9, 1998. Clinton was acquitted as the motion failed to achieve two-third majority in the Senate. (File Image)