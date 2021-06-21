Delimitation in J&K | What is it and why is it so important?

The process of redrawing boundaries of Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats to represent changes in the population. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Delimitation Commission is a powerful and independent body whose orders cannot be challenged in any court of law. (Image: News18 Creative)

In March 2020, the Government of India constituted the Delimitation Commission for the UT of J&K and the four northeastern states. (Image: News18 Creative)

Before 2019 (in the erstwhile state of J&K), the delimitation of LS seats was governed by the Indian Constitution, but the delimitation of J&K Assembly seats was governed by the state’s constitution and Jammu and Kashmir Representation of the People Act 1957. (Image: News18 Creative)

After the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir lost its special status and became a UT. This is why a delimitation commission was constituted and asked to carve out Assembly and Parliament seats in the UT. (Image: News18 Creative)