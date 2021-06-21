MARKET NEWS

Delimitation in J&K | What is it and why is it so important?

Ahead of government’s all-party meet on Jammu and Kashmir delimitation, here’s an explainer on the process.

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 09:50 PM IST
The process of redrawing boundaries of Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats to represent changes in the population. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Delimitation Commission is a powerful and independent body whose orders cannot be challenged in any court of law. (Image: News18 Creative)
In March 2020, the GoI constituted the Delimitation Commission for the UT of J&K and the four northeastern states. (Image: News18 Creative)
Before 2019 (in the erstwhile state of J&K), the delimitation of LS seats was governed by the Indian Constitution, but the delimitation of J&K Assembly seats was governed by the state’s constitution and Jammu and Kashmir Representation of the People Act 1957. (Image: News18 Creative)
After the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir lost its special status and became a UT. This is why a delimitation commission was constituted and asked to carve out Assembly and Parliament seats in the UT. (Image: News18 Creative)
J&K has been under Centre’s rule since June 19, 2018, following the collapse of the coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti. (Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #Article 370 abrogation #Delimitation #delimitation process #India #J&K delimitation #JK #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Slideshow
first published: Jun 21, 2021 09:50 pm

