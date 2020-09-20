COVID-19 vaccine tracker September 20 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Brazil and Argentina said that they would be seeking more time to commit to the global COVID-19 vaccine facility known as COVAX. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was informed on September 20 that The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network is being enhanced to address the needs for distribution and tracking of COVID-19 vaccine, whenever it becomes available. Read on to know all the latest updates on the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine