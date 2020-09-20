COVID-19 vaccine tracker September 20 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

Globally, there have been over 3.05 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.51 lakh people have died so far. Moneycontrol News As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Brazil and Argentina said that they would be seeking more time to commit to the global COVID-19 vaccine facility known as COVAX. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was informed on September 20 that The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network is being enhanced to address the needs for distribution and tracking of COVID-19 vaccine, whenever it becomes available. Read on to know all the latest updates on the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine 1 | Latin American nations plan to join the COVAX vaccine facility after deadline: Brazil, Argentina, and Latin American nations are seeking more time to commit to the global COVID-19 vaccine facility known as COVAX, saying they intend to do so as soon as possible after missing the September 18 deadline. Peru's foreign ministry said it managed to sign the binding agreement on September 18 and will get access to 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX, a scheme for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of eventual vaccines 2 | Phase III trials of Oxford vaccine to begin in Pune next week: Phase III human clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Oxford University and being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), will begin at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune next week 3 | Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network to track COVID-19 vaccine: The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) system, which provides real-time information on vaccine stocks and storage temperatures across all cold chain points in the country, is being enhanced to address the needs for distribution and tracking of COVID-19 vaccine, whenever it becomes available, the Rajya Sabha was informed on September 20 4 | Three coronavirus vaccine makers release clinical trial blueprint as part of transparency push: AstraZeneca has released its 111-page clinical trial blueprint for its COVID-19 vaccine, following transparency concerns, as it refused to provide details about neurological illness in two trial participants in the UK. AstraZeneca isn't alone, Moderna and Pfizer too have announced they will release blueprints of the past week's clinical trials 5 | Trump said he expects to have the coronavirus vaccine for every American by April: US President Donald Trump said on September 18 he expects to have available enough doses of a coronavirus vaccine for every American by April. He said distribution of a vaccine will begin within 24 hours of it being approved by federal health regulators First Published on Sep 20, 2020 04:05 pm